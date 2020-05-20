Semi hauling 40K pounds of noodles crashes in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 that was closed after a semi-truck hauling 40,000 pounds of dry noodles crashed near downtown Nashville Wednesday morning has been reopened.
The crash happened at the ramp where I-24 merges with I-40 after the Silliman Evans bridge heading into downtown Nashville around 7:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported after the crash, which spilled a portion of the truck’s 40,000 pounds of noodles onto the roadway.
