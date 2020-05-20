Breaking News
North Carolina will move to Phase 2 on Friday, Gov. Cooper says
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5:30

Semi hauling 40K pounds of noodles crashes in Tennessee

Around the South

by: Brittney Baird and WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 that was closed after a semi-truck hauling 40,000 pounds of dry noodles crashed near downtown Nashville Wednesday morning has been reopened.

The crash happened at the ramp where I-24 merges with I-40 after the Silliman Evans bridge heading into downtown Nashville around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported after the crash, which spilled a portion of the truck’s 40,000 pounds of noodles onto the roadway.

  • noodle crash
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • noodle crash
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • noodle crash
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • noodle crash
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • noodle crash
    (Photo: WKRN)

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories