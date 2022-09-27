LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies in Lancaster County need the community’s help to find the person who shot and killed an innocent 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning in her sleep.

Her family had no idea until they woke up hours after she was shot and found the young teenager dead.

“That baby didn’t deserve that, that baby didn’t deserve anything, this community didn’t deserve this,” said Hayley Nix, a mom, and neighbor in the Foxwood Apartments.

Deputies say the shot that killed a 15-year-old girl, while she was sleeping, was fired at random in a drive-by shooting.

“I don’t care who you were or why you did it, there’s no reason,” said Nix.

Nix woke up because she heard gunshots at Foxwood Apartments in Kershaw early Sunday morning.

“Just like five rapid shots that went off,” said Nix.

Hayley’s stepdad and some other neighbors called 911, but when deputies came out, they could only find an air conditioning unit shot up, so they gathered evidence and left.

More than six hours later, they got a call from the aunt of a 15-year-old girl.

She woke up and found her niece, who was visiting her, had been shot and killed on the couch.

Lancaster County Schools later identified the girl as JaShawnna Coleman, a ninth-grade student in the district.

“It’s angering too, the most senseless cowardly act anyone can do, or one of the most, is to just randomly, indiscriminately fire shots into a building where people are, there’s no explaining that away at all,” said Doug Barfield with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman, a young girl, was taken from her family and her community.

“I’ve seen her around, she played with the kids, she seemed nothing but respectful and nice and well-mannered,” said Nix.

The neighborhood is terrified, especially for its kids.

“Hold your children, it makes me appreciate mine, I can’t imagine losing mine and I feel sorry for her family right now,” said Nix.

Deputies say three adults and three children were inside the apartment when the 15-year-old was killed.

Deputies do not believe the apartment was targeted, nor do they suspect anyone at the complex was a target.

Lancaster County Schools said grief counselors were out Monday at Lancaster High School for Coleman’s passing.

If you have any information, you can remain anonymous. You can call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App.