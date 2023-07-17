CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between the victims of a fatal boat crash, former Hampton County lawyer and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, and a convenience store chain accused of selling alcohol to minors.

According to the Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley, the $18 million settlement was reached Sunday morning after hours of negotiations.

$15 million will go to the family of Mallory Beach, who died after being thrown from a boat driven by the youngest Murdaugh son, Paul, in 2019.

Paul, who was underaged at the time, had been drinking all day, according to the four surviving passengers.

The remaining $3 million will be split among the survivors: Anthony Cook, Connor Cook, Morgan Doughty and Miley Altman.

Beach’s family sued the Murdaugh family, including Paul, but the charges against him were dropped after his death.

Alex Murdaugh remained a defendant in the case, alongside Parker’s Convenience Store, where Paul bought the alcohol using his brother Buster’s ID.

The case was set to go to trial on August 14, but will no longer happen.

“We are pleased we were able to get some resolution on this case and keep the Beach family from having to go through the pain and suffering of a trial and hear testimony, and have to relive their daughters’ death,” Tinsley said in a statement. “We are happy the settlement agreement is not confidential as well so that the public sees that you will be held responsible no matter who you are or how much money you have.”

Tinsley added that the agreement does not stop the civil conspiracy case he has filed against Parker’s for the Beach family.

That civil suit alleges that Parker’s teamed with attorneys and documentarian Vicky Ward to launch “a social media campaign to inflict severe emotional distress upon the Plaintiffs to diminish their resolve to prosecute Parker’s for contributing to causing the death of Mallory Beach in the Civil Action and arranged for or participated in the distribution of the confidential mediation and other private materials.”

An attorney for Parker’s released a statement reading in part:

“It is disappointing that the contents of settlement discussions have been disclosed today counter to the mediation agreement that was signed by all who participated. Recently, the court ruled that Parker’s would be tethered to Alex Murdaugh at the upcoming trial. The fact remains that Tajeeha Cohen made a legal and valid sale, as was determined by SLED. This case was never about that legal and valid sale nor was it about the repeated bad decisions that these young adults made that night. For Mark Tinsley, it was all about using the Murdaughs’ bad actions and the unfair law of joint and several liability in South Carolina to make Parker’s pay for a verdict intended to punish the Murdaughs. Given the outsized publicity this case has received, being tethered to a convicted murderer all but ensured Parker’s would not receive a fair trial.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.