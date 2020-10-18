MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to have occurred at the Ocean Crest Inn & Suites along South Ocean Boulevard Saturday night.
Corporal Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police said one person was injured and is receiving treatment.
Vest confirmed that several people are in custody in connection to the shooting.
Vest says the call came in just before 7 p.m.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Man taken to hospital after shooting in Durham
- 2-year-old shot in leg, teen arrested, Goldsboro police say
- Biden delivers message of hope, unity during campaign stop in Durham
- Despite past Democratic wins, Trump making a play for Nevada with 2nd visit in 2 months
- Several detained and 1 wounded in shooting along Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach