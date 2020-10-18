Several detained and 1 wounded in shooting along Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach

Maria DeBone

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to have occurred at the Ocean Crest Inn & Suites along South Ocean Boulevard Saturday night.

Corporal Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police said one person was injured and is receiving treatment.

Vest confirmed that several people are in custody in connection to the shooting.

Vest says the call came in just before 7 p.m.

