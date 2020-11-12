Several injured, including 1 seriously, after drive-by ‘eggings’ in Tennessee city

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police are searching for several people who drove around the city throwing eggs at pedestrians, severely injuring one of them.

Police said at least two young males in a silver or champagne-colored SUV drove down Oak Place near Indian Lake Road, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and tossed an egg at a person walking. The person struck by the egg was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to officers.

About thirty minutes later, police said two people walking on a sidewalk along Saundersville Road in front of Linear Park were also hit by eggs thrown from the same SUV. They both reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crimes is urged to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

