Several Zaxby’s workers, customers hospitalized after SUV driver plows into restaurant

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Several people were taken to area hospitals after an SUV crashed into Zaxby’s in Dillon Monday afternoon, according to Dillon Police Department Chief David Lane.

Lane said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Zaxby’s on Radford Blvd.

Multiple people were taken to hospitals, Lane said. The exact number of injuries and the extent of the injuries is unknown.

“We are devastated by the news of the [crash] at our Radford Boulevard location in Dillon, South Carolina,” Zaxby’s said in a statement to WBTW.

The company said several team members were injured and are being treated at local hospitals.

“We are working with local law enforcement and first responders,” the company said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all involved and their families.”

An SUV crashed into the front of the restaurant and went partically inside, causing major damage throughout the interior of the Zaxby’s.

In video from the scene, debris was seen pushed inside the resaurant all the way to the drive-thru window work area.

Damage inside the restaurant at the drive-thru window working area.

The SUV was later pulled out of the building. There is no word on what caused the crash.

— WNCN contributed to this report