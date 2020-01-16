‘She could do it again’: Serial nursing home killer released, moves just outside of NC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WOOD) — More than 30 years after she helped kill at least five elderly women in a nursing home, Catherine Wood walked out of prison on Thursday headed for South Carolina.

Wood, now 57, walked out of the federal prison in Tallahassee, released over the objections of her victims’ relatives. They fear she’ll kill again.

The South Carolina parole board said Wood’s parole will keep her from caring for the elderly, for children and for vulnerable adults. But those conditions end when her parole ends in June 2021.

Conditions of Wood’s parole show she won’t be returning to her home state of West Michigan to live, at least for now. Instead, the “Alpine Manor Nursing Home Killer” will live with her sister in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a city of 17,000 people just outside Charlotte.

