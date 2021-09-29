‘She was obviously terrified’: Man driving police car caught impersonating officers in Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What appeared to be an undercover police officer driving erratically with patrol lights activated in Tenessee was actually a man posing as an officer.

Investigators said Christopher Young was in a decked-out, unmarked, black Ford Taurus patrol car with operational lights and police equipment inside.

“They don’t have any business having that type of equipment. They don’t have any business performing as an officer and that is what we want to make sure we get rectified,” Hendersonville Det. Sgt. Christopher Gagnon said.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, he said they received a call from a concerned citizen witnessing what appeared to be a police car interacting recklessly with another driver.

“At one of the points he had activated his lights trying to get her to stop,” Gagnon explained.

Young forced the victim, someone he was previously in a romantic relationship with, to stop in the Glenbrook Shopping Center, according to investigators.

“She was obviously terrified trying to get away from him. At any time we have a domestic situation like that they tend to lead to more domestic violence issues, so she was frantically trying to get away, and fortunately, we were able to intervene in that and put a stop to the ongoing issue,” said Gagnon. “In this particular situation, she, fortunately, recognized that the person in the vehicle didn’t have the authority to do that because she knew who he was, but there are several occasions where this individual could have used the vehicle in an inappropriate manner and instituted a traffic stop, so we take it seriously. We are going to do an investigation further into that stuff, and we will see how that turns out in the long run.”

Detectives said the car was registered to Young.

Young is charged with stalking, false imprisonment, and criminal impersonation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.

In 2018, Young was charged with possession of stolen property and drugs after Cheatham County deputies discovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen excavating equipment at Young’s home along with narcotics and as many as 10 stolen computers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Authorities said they also found a Metro OEM badge at the time of the search.