Sheriff: 10-year-old SC boy was fatally shot by friend while playing with handgun

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The parent of a 10-year-old boy who investigators say accidentally shot and killed his friend while they were unsupervised at a Lancaster County home is being charged.

Dylan Twitty, a 5th-grade student at Erwin Elementary School, was shot before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 at a mobile home park on Coastal Way, off Memorial Park Road.

He was found on the ground between two mobile homes by students getting off a bus. They performed CPR until first responders got to the scene and Dylan was rushed to Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Investigators and Dylan’s family pleaded with the community for answers about who shot their son.

On Monday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said investigators determined that Dylan was visiting a friend, also 10, at a home on Coastal Way after school. The boys were at the home alone when the friend took out a 9mm handgun his parent left hidden under a mattress.

The boys were playing with the gun in the living room of the home when the gun went off and Dylan was shot. Investigators say the friend then carried Dylan out of the house and left him on the ground where he was found by the older children getting off the bus.

The friend’s parent, whose name has not been released, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child the Tuesday following the incident, deputies said, and posted bond the next day.

Officials say no minors are currently living in the home.

A week before his death week, Dylan was inducted into the Beta society at Erwin Elementary School where he was a straight-A student with perfect attendance.

“This was a heartbreaking and tragic loss for the family of this ten-year-old victim, and everybody who knows about this case including all the officers who have and continue to work on it have been affected by what happened,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “Although we are confident in the basic facts of this incident, this is an ongoing investigation. We are working closely with Solicitor Randy Newman and his staff to determine what steps are next for this child and whether charges are appropriate for any others involved in this case regarding the circumstances leading up to and following this incident.”

Anyone with further information about the case is urged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now