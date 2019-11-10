Sheriff arrested in domestic incident punched household member, SC officials say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested the sheriff of Colleton County Saturday in connection with an assault.

Sheriff Andy Strickland was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence, second degree.

According to SLED, the incident happened on Thursday night. Strickland punched a household member in the face during an argument, investigators said in an arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant said the victim was hit with a closed fist, more than once. The punches caused “moderate bodily injury.”

Strickland then took two household members’ cellphones, preventing them from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance, according to SLED.

While trying to flee, Strickland also damaged a vehicle he was driving, investigators said.

This case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Back in September, Strickland was accused of misusing taxpayer money to pay for a hotel room for his children at a law enforcement conference.

