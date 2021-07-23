Sheriff: Retired SC police lieutenant murdered inside apartment, arrest made

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) – A South Carolina man has been charged with murder in the killing of a retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Friday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan Robert Hawthorne, 27, of Chester, South Carolina, has been served with a warrant for murder in connection with the death of retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughan, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Friday around 3:15 p.m., deputies were called to the Anderson Apartment Building at 108 East Main St. after Vaughan was found dead in his apartment.

The Rock Hill Police requested the York County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this murder due to Vaughan having ties to their agency, the YCSO said.

“Our hearts break for our friends and colleagues at the Rock Hill Police Department and our entire law enforcement community,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a written statement released Friday night. “I’m thankful for the diligent and the expedient work for our detectives during such a difficult case regarding an individual they know personally.”

Hawthorne was located on Friday at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Hollis Lakes Road in Rock Hill. He was then transported to the York County Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation.