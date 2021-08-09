Mom wanted after child tests positive for illicit drugs at birth, SC sheriff says

Around the South

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Madelynn Jade Shackelford, 29, via YCSO

CLOVER, S.C. (WJZY) – A South Carolina sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is wanted for unlawful neglect of a child.

According to deputies, Madelynn Jade Shackelford, 29, is wanted after her child tested positive for illicit drugs at birth.

Shackelford is described as standing 5-foot-6 tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen near Jim McCarter Road in Clover, South Carolina, and could possibly be in the Fort Mill, South Carolina area, deputies said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 803-628-3059.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories