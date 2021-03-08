Sheriff: Tennessee man turns himself in after video captures him dumping tires into river

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man is facing charges after he was seen on video dumping multiple tires into the Nolichucky River.

According to Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley, the man in the video is Logan Cortney, 23, of Elizabethton.

Hensley told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield on Sunday that Cortney turned himself in to authorities.

Video provided to News Channel 11 by Brandy Bevins shows Cortney dumping tires into the Nolichucky River from the Chestoa Bridge.

Cortney is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on criminal littering charges, according to Hensley.