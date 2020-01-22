Shifting tarp exposes dead body months after New Orleans Hard Rock collapse

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Grisly photos surfaced on social media appearing to show the legs of a New Orleans Hard Rock collapse victim whose body was uncovered when a tarp shifted.

The graphic photos were posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Several floors of the partially-built French Quarter hotel crashed down on each other Oct. 12, 2019, sending a large portion of the building toppling down onto Canal Street. Three people died and dozens were hurt.

WGNO reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office to confirm the validity of the photos, and received the following statement:

A tarp put in place to conceal the remains of one of the victims of the Hard Rock collapse has been shifted by the wind— potentially exposing those remains. The condition of the building and the altitude above street level complicate efforts to replace the tarp, as they have prevented recovery thus far. To be clear: capturing or sharing images of the victims in such a condition is irresponsible, it is indefensible, and it is not who we are as New Orleanians. Out of respect to the victims and their families, and in the name of basic common decency: we urge news outlets, residents, and social media users to have nothing to do with making a tragic situation needlessly worse.” Office of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

It is unclear who the victim is, or when the tarp will be put back over the body.

Workers are raised in a crane bucket to prepare two unstable cranes for implosion at the collapse site of the Hard Rock Hotel, which underwent a partial, major collapse while under construction last Sat., Oct., 12, in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers prepare two unstable cranes for implosion at the collapse site of the Hard Rock Hotel, which underwent a partial, major collapse while under construction last Sat., Oct., 12, in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A ship floats on the Mississippi River by the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed last week. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

Two unstable cranes loom over the construction of a Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Authorities say explosives will be strategically placed on the two unstable construction cranes in hopes of bringing them down with a series of small controlled blasts ahead of approaching tropical weather. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers are helped after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly collapsed in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Several construction workers had to run to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)



Debris hangs on the side of the building after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly collapsed in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Several construction workers had to run to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)

On Friday, more than three months after the collapse, Mayor Cantrell said at a press conference that city officials are now preparing a plan they once rejected – the implosion of the building. The recovery of the bodies would come after the implosion, which could happen as early as March, Cantrell said.

“(Implosion) has always been the safest,” Cantrell said Friday. “When you think about the bodies in there and that traditional picking-apart demolition seemed to be the best option, but it’s not. It’s just not.”

To ensure the safety of the implosion, the city plans to demolish three adjacent buildings as well.

