SUMMERTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting at a graduation party Saturday night killed one person and injured seven near Summerton.

The Claredon County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11 p.m., two vehicles approached a home on Saint Paul Road where about 150 people were attending the celebration.

One car drove in the yard while the other stayed on the road and shots were fired, deputies said.

Deputies are unsure if the shots were fired randomly or for specific people.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicles sped away before their arrival. Crews began treating victims and transported eight injured people to the hospital.

Deputies said the victims were six teenagers and two adults ranging in age from 12 to 36.

A woman died her injuries Sunday morning.

Six of those injured are between the ages of 12 and 17.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the shooting may be gang-related and there were at least 60 to 70 rounds fired.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said, “These acts of violence cannot continue. Innocent children and adults are suffering the consequences of these acts!”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (803) 435-4414.