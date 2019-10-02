Shooting reported near Coastal Carolina University, students asked to shelter in place

CONWAY, S.C. (WNCN) — Police in South Carolina are investigating after a reported shooting near the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
According to a university alert, students have been asked to shelter in place as police on scene work to figure out what prompted the shooting call.
The alert says the shooting happened near the Coastal Club complex, which is an off-campus housing complex not owned by the university.
No other details were made available.
This story will be updated.
