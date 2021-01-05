PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A scary scene was caught on video in Portsmouth on New Year’s Day.

A shootout in the middle of the night was caught on some residents’ home surveillance cameras — and the evidence can now be seen in broad daylight.

Now, people who live in the area of Kirby Street, off Deep Creek Boulevard, are scared. They’re frustrated with the damage and the violence.

It didn’t take long into the new year for those in that neighborhood to hear gunshots go off.

In a video taken Friday night on Kirby Street, you can see two cars pull up, people get out and start shooting.

Neighbors say they never expected to see this right outside their home.

“A little unnerving — you know, this is a very quiet neighborhood. Been here 10 years and never anything like this has ever happened,” said one woman who spoke off-camera.

She says the shootout seen on her home camera happened just five minutes before she got home.

BELOW: One video of the incident on Kirby Street from a home camera.

“My neighbor comes out, he starts covering all the casings … at least 50, at least 50,” she said.

There were no reported injuries, but she says it wasn’t until daylight when she saw the damage that had been left.

“It went right to the little shutter there. Right through the TV and into the wall. Yeah, and then one of the bullets that went into my van, went into the van hit the toolbox that’s in there,” she described, pointing out damage.

“That little white car right there. Will you see that red sticker? They also got a bullet right through there. So somebody could be sitting right in that car. Just like we all do, you know,” she added.

She says she is grateful no one got hurt. While she can only speak for herself, she knows others are fed up.

“This doesn’t happen. You know, everybody’s just frustrated. A lot of people wanted to sell their homes. They don’t want to live here anymore. It’s kind of sad. Because this area is really quiet,” she said.

While she never hopes this happens again, she is glad to have had the cameras at her home and prays this is the first and last time she has to see this violence this close to home.

BELOW: A second video of the incident on Kirby Street from a home camera.