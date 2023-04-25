SAVANNAH, Ga. (WNCN) — Savannah police are looking for suspects in a reported kidnapping and aggravated assault on a police officer that happened Monday.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Lloyd Street for a reported kidnapping case. Officers found the suspect vehicle, a white sedan, that was reported stolen out of Fayetteville, and attempted a traffic stop, according to police. The vehicle then fled.

While an officer chased the vehicle in the area of 35th and Habersham streets in Savannah, a male passenger fired several shots out of the vehicle toward the police cruiser.

The patrol vehicle was struck several times, but the officer was uninjured. The suspect vehicle took off and was later found empty on East 35th Street.

Officers soon after located the woman who was the kidnapping victim unharmed on Hamilton Street, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.