Skylift Park unfurls American flag over Gatlinburg for Presidents Day

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Skylift Park let the Stars and Stripes fly from the SkyBridge on Monday in honor of Presidents Day.
The large American flag has made a few appearances since the park opened in May, including Veterans Day and the Fourth of July.
PHOTOS: The amazing Gatlinburg SkyBridge suspension bridge
The tourist spot thanked “all of the United States of America’s past, present, and future presidents” on Facebook.
“Without such bold and courageous leadership over the years, our amazing country would not be where it is today!” the post said.
The bridge at the top of Crockett Mountain is 680 feet long, making it the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.
Enjoy Valentine’s Day all month at Gatlinburg Skylift Park
