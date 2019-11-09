Slain college student’s roommate and her boyfriend charged with malice murder

ATLANTA (AP/CNN Newsource) – A day after a missing Clark Atlanta University student was found dead in a Georgia park, police have arrested the victim’s roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend.

Atlanta police on Saturday arrested 21-year-old Jordyn Jones and Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, each on charges of malice murder in the Oct. 31 death of Alexis Crawford.

Police say the medical examiner determined Crawford died by asphyxiation.

Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1 and her body was found Friday.

At a news conference, Police Chief Erika Shields said a motive had not been clearly established but she noted that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing “unwanted kissing and touching” by Brantley.

“In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Bantley. Barron is the boyfriend,” Shields said.

A family spokesperson spoke on behalf of Crawford’s mother and father.

“I can’t find strong enough words to express how hurt Alexis’ family is,” Rev. Markel Hutchins said. “Ms. Crawford is unable to speak. She literally couldn’t say nothing.”

Shields expressed her condolences to the family.

“This has been absolutely heartbreaking,” Shields said. “To Alexis’ family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

WSB-TV reported that malice murder is premeditated. Felony murder is when a person is killed in the commission or escape of a felony. Both have the same penalty of life in prison, according to the TV station.

Jones and Brantley are each being held at the Fulton County Jail. It was unknown if either has an attorney who could comment.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now