Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small plane crashed in dense fog Wednesday into a neighborhood near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city, setting a home on fire, authorities said. There was no immediate word about deaths or injuries.
The plane crashed just before 11 a.m. about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia, authorities said.
Photos from the scene showed the Richland County coroner walking toward the crash site, in the Rosewood section of Columbia.
One house caught fire, but that blaze was under control in minutes, the Columbia Fire Department said in a statement.
