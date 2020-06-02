Snake causes power outages in SC county

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people are without electricity Tuesday morning – and Broad River Electric said a snake is to blame.

According to Broad River Electric officials, a snake slithered into the Cowpens substation. The snake caused a flash, which turned into a fire and caused the power outage.

A snake slithered into our Cowpens substation and caused a flash resulting in a fire in our zone B controls and destroying them. The second picture is the damaged equipment. #MorePower2Ya #PowerUp pic.twitter.com/FQfqGyKbK9 — Broad River Electric (@BroadRiverCoop) June 2, 2020

About 684 people experienced power outages in the Cowpens area, officials said. Electricity has been restored, according to the company’s website.

Officials said the snake did not survive.

