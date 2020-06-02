Snake causes power outages in SC county

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people are without electricity Tuesday morning – and Broad River Electric said a snake is to blame.
According to Broad River Electric officials, a snake slithered into the Cowpens substation. The snake caused a flash, which turned into a fire and caused the power outage.
About 684 people experienced power outages in the Cowpens area, officials said. Electricity has been restored, according to the company’s website.
Officials said the snake did not survive.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh to keep curfew for 2nd night
- Raleigh bar owner says business suffered break-in, theft during weekend’s unrest
- Biden to hit Trump as more focused on ‘power than principle’
- Officer suspended after video shows him with hands around man’s neck
- Olympians show solidarity amid intense worldwide protests over George Floyd’s death
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now