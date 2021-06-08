Facebook post led to deadly shooting at Virginia barber shop, owner says

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man who owns the barbershop where a man was fatally shot Friday says it began with a disagreement on Facebook.

Fareed Nelson-Luckett, 42, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Calvin Durham II. The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Kappatal Cuts barber shop on East Brambleton Avenue.

Owner Junius Thompson says this is what happens when you combine ready access to guns and the anger and tension that can build on social media.

“It’s horrible when this happens. I send my sincere condolences out to both families,” Thompson said in a Monday morning interview.

He says the first confrontation involved the two men arguing and fighting in the parking lot.

“A few of the barbers broke the gentlemen up, brought one inside [Nelson-Luckett] and left one [Durham] outside,” he said.

But that was not the end of it. Thompson says shortly afterward, Durham went into the shop and confronted Nelson-Luckett about a Facebook post. They fought once again, this time in the shop.



According to Thompson, Durham was shot with his own gun in the struggle. He says it’s an example of how social media disagreements can lead to deadly tragedy.

“Initially, yes, [it began] online but I think as it grows the energy grows and if I see you in public, let’s see if you still have that same [bravado]. Well, we saw it play out over the weekend,” Thompson said.

Nelson-Luckett was wounded in the fight. Norfolk police say he will go to the city jail after treatment for his injuries, which aren’t considered life-threatening.

10 On Your Side reached out to Norfolk police to ask who owned the gun that killed Durham and will update this story with any response.



Calvin Durham II is the son of Pastor Calvin Durham of New Hope Church of God in Christ. His Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday at 11 a.m.