South Carolina 3-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Christmas Day

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 3-year-old Henderson County girl accidentally shot on Christmas Day died Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Aylee Gorden died at a hospital in Asheville.

Deputies got a call at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 25 that a 3-year-old child gained access to a gun and had been accidentally shot.

According to a 911 call, Aylee and her family were in her dad’s truck when they decided to pull over and let her ride her new bicycle.

According to the call, she had an accident on her bicycle and her mother was going to take her back to their house to get a change of clothes.

When Aylee climbed into the truck, there was a gun that had been left in the truck and Aylee accidentally shot herself in the head. Her father said he did not know the gun was in the truck.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office is investigating to determine whether charges will be filed, officials said.