COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court is likely about to permanently revoke prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh’s law license.

Attorneys for Murdaugh said Tuesday he would not argue against the punishment in a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, so the justices canceled the proceedings.

The chief justice of the high court says there is overwhelming evidence Murdaugh stole millions of dollars from his clients even though more than 70 criminal charges against the prominent lawyer have not been resolved.

The chief justice says a formal decision will be released soon.

Also still unresolved are the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son more than a year ago.

The anniversary of the killings passed earlier this month.