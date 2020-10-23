South Carolina city to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Black Lives Matter mural painted in Florence will be removed, Mayor Wukela said Thursday.
Wukela said the city authorized a temporary mural that was to be painted with biodegradable paint that would wash away after a normal rain cycle. Wukela said despite agreeing to the terms, the organization responsible for the painting used permanent paint instead.
“It was bliss. The Black community was feeling heard, understood, respected and now you want to slap them in the face and remove this,” said Suzanne La Rochelle, leader of Action Together Pee Dee.
“It was approved by our city council,” Christopher McCray with Next is Now said. “Not only was it approved but it was supported as we had council members out here who painted on this pavement themselves.”
“I love that mural,” Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said. “It tells a story. There was a lot of work and time put into because I went out there that Saturday and I went out there that Monday. It’s just regrettable that there’s so much hate in this city, this state, this country, that this has to be an issue.”
The mural was defaced with racial epitaphs and due to the organizer using permanent paint, the mural will be removed, Wukela said.
“I am deeply disturbed by the racially motivated vandalism of this piece of art,” Wukela said. “I am also disappointed in the organizer’s failure to comply with the terms of the authorization for which they applied.”
The city will no longer authorize permits for temporary or permanent painting on city streets.
Read the full statement from Mayor Wukela below:
