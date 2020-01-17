South Carolina could observe Daylight Saving Time all year

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – It’s been two months since clocks were back, and in months they’ll roll forward for Daylight Saving Time. South Carolina lawmakers are hoping to stop that time change.

“The outcry from the public is, ‘Why in the world do we change these clocks every year?'” explained Senator Sean Bennett, one of the cosponsors of the DST bill.

South Carolina lawmakers are answering those cries to stop rolling back the clocks.

Bennett continued: “You know, I typically like the fall time change because I get an extra hour of sleep, but other than that, it ruins everyone’s system. It ruins their calendar and all those good things.”

The bill that would make DST the state’s standard time is now on the way to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The proposal passed unanimously in the Senate. In the house, almost a dozen lawmakers voted against the measure.

“I’m a traditionalist. There’s a reason why we need to continue as is. I think about our farmers and people who have work schedule and work responsibilities who get up at a certain time,” said Rep. Chandra Dillard, one of the 10 who said “no” to the proposal.

But even lawmakers on board with the change are aware of the concerns.

Senator Bennett added, “How do we actually implement it, which is why we’re looking to the federal government to issue a blanket statement so states and municipalities can work together to figure those times out.”

Even though the South Carolina General Assembly voted in favor of the bill, Congress would first have to give states permission to do away with the time change before it can go into effect.

Right now, Congress allows a state to stop observing daylight saving time, but does not allow a state to make it the permanent time.

