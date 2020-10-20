South Carolina deputy dies, 4 others injured after series of crashes on interstate

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said one of their deputies died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials told us earlier that three deputies and two others were injured in a crash following a traffic stop on Interstate 85 northbound near White Horse Road.

During the traffic stop, sheriff’s office officials said at least one person from the suspect vehicle got into a fight with two deputies at the scene and struggle occurred.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said that, during the struggle, the suspect vehicle accelerated and collided with a tractor trailer.

Around the same time, another deputy’s patrol car also collided with the suspect’s vehicle.

Three deputies and at least two suspects were taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Lewis confirmed that Master Deputy Conley Jumper died from his injuries at the hospital.

The other four who were injured are expected to recover, Lewis said.

According to the sheriff, the exact sequence of events surrounding the crash is still unclear.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate.

Our crew at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital said some law enforcement have arrived at the hospital.

Trooper Joe Hovis said SCHP has set up a detour on I-85 northbound due to the crash near mile marker 44, where three of four lanes are currently blocked.

Drivers needing to detour around the crash:

From I-85 northbound take the I-185 toll road to US 25 south back to I-85.

Trooper are on-scene to assist with the detour.

The sheriff’s office initially said the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were both taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both the driver and passenger were reportedly checked out and believed to be okay.

Traffic camera video of the scene on I-85 is below: