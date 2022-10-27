COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states.

In fact, South Carolina has triple the number of vehicle fatalities than Massachusetts, the state with the fewest vehicle fatalities.

Coinciding with its high number of vehicle fatalities, South Carolina ranks 44th out of 50 for road safety.

Factors taken into account for Road Safety include:

  • DUI rates
  • Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities
  • Uninsured drivers
  • Road quality
  • Driving laws
  • Phone use while driving
  • Speeding
  • Aggressive acceleration
  • Harsh braking
  • Poor turning

As a whole, South Carolina came in as a fairly unsafe state in most categories.

South Carolina also ranks dead last in Personal & Residential Safety.

Factors taken into account for Personal & Residential Safety include:

  • Violent crime statistics
  • Drug abuse and overdose deaths
  • Number of first responders
  • Bullying rates
  • Elder abuse and exploitation

In total, South Carolina ranked 42nd out of 50 for total safety making it one of the 10 least safe states in the nation.

The full list of 50 can be viewed below.

Overall Rank* StateTotal Score Personal & Residential Safety Financial Safety Road Safety Workplace Safety Emergency Preparedness 
1Vermont68.792101417
2Maine66.953132191
3New Hampshire63.994113413
4Utah63.48192725
5Hawaii60.36141420134
6Massachusetts60.027514211
7Connecticut59.88123172717
8Minnesota59.811743622
9Washington59.442771559
10Rhode Island58.99626193510
11Virginia55.99111722331
12Oregon55.48391112816
13Iowa55.298195747
14Idaho54.67161864615
15New Jersey54.62530162825
16Alaska54.52371627212
17Wyoming54.042127102221
18Maryland53.23924451423
19Indiana52.981537241229
20Arizona52.9533204998
21North Carolina52.37121530443
22New York51.92103143026
23Wisconsin51.422621113220
24Delaware51.362329253313
25New Mexico49.923838481012
26Michigan49.794334381514
27California48.944222401819
28Kentucky48.732539352030
29Pennsylvania48.511835332627
30North Dakota47.94201284937
31Nevada47.72485037176
32Illinois47.681349182335
33West Virginia47.083133264518
34Nebraska46.5824993940
35Georgia45.272244392534
36Ohio45.143247232924
37Colorado43.84448314328
38South Dakota43.38283325039
39Kansas42.912928213444
40Montana42.16456283832
41Tennessee41.344940411138
42South Carolina41.035036441636
43Missouri40.254132432441
44Florida39.523425464442
45Oklahoma39.343545293645
46Alabama37.683641423746
47Texas36.774042363148
48Arkansas33.724743474733
49Mississippi32.523046504850
50Louisiana31.644648344049