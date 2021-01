FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County teacher died of COVID-19, according to SC for Ed, an education advocacy group.

Marlene Evans was a kindergarten teacher at Virtus Academy, according to SC for Ed.

“Thank you for dedicating your life to our children,” SC for Ed said.

Virtus Academy is a charter school that serves Florence and Darlington counties.

This story will be updated.