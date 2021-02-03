South Carolina lawmakers push for permanent curbside alcohol pickup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – State lawmakers are pushing to make curbside alcohol pickup permanent at some businesses in the Palmetto State.

If passed, people could order online, then drive up to grocery stores, retail chains, big box stores, and drive away with alcohol.

The pre-filed bill, H. 3575, would permanently allow businesses to drop off alcohol, beer, and wine right to the back of your car.

Stores would check IDs at the curb.

During the pandemic, businesses had to revamp their business models.

In response, Gov. Henry McMaster’s emergency order included easing the rules on alcohol sales.

“What it effectively does is make permanent the provisions of Gov. McMaster’s executive orders due to the pandemic relating to being able to order groceries and alcohol online and then pull up the grocery store and have that transaction happen at your car as opposed to inside the retailer at the cash register,” South Carolina Rep. Micah Caskey, District 89, said.

Lawmakers say they’re taking lessons learned during the pandemic to improve everyday life.

The sponsor of the pre-filed bill, Caskey, said it would take a load off customers, like parents, with little ones in the backseat and don’t want to take them inside.

Restaurants and bars would not be granted permission through this bill.

It would be the same interaction you’d have inside, except at the curb, Caskey said.

“During the pandemic, a lot of terrible things have happened, and my heart breaks for that. I think it’s important to learn the lessons of the pandemic, and realize, here’s the thing that we were doing that could be better,” Caskey said. “What we are trying to do is to take those positive lessons and integrate that into how we live life ordinarily going forward.”

The push for permanent curbside alcohol pickup comes after the state has been doing this for almost a year.

Now, it’s up to lawmakers to decide whether it continues once the governor’s emergency order expires.

Right now, more than half the states in the U.S. permanently allow curbside alcohol pickup.

South Carolina is just in the early stages of the legislative process.