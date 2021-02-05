South Carolina man charged with partially paralyzing, then sexually assaulting person

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina deputies have arrested a 23-year-old man after they said he attacked someone — partially paralyzing them — and then sexually assaulted them.

Philip David Hannah has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Jan. 27, Hannah got in a verbal and physical fight that led him partially paralyzing someone, according to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said he then went on to sexually assault the person.

Hannah was being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center, as of Friday afternoon.