South Carolina man dies after going into burning trailer for pants

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — An official says a man who escaped a trailer fire in South Carolina died when he went back into the mobile home to get his pants.
Kershaw County Coroner David West said in a statement that fire personnel responding to a call about the blaze early Sunday morning found Henry Hill Jr. on the floor of the trailer in Ridgeway.
West says the 68-year-old Hill had smoke inhalation and thermal burns on his body from the heat.
Two other people who lived in the home escaped the fire.
