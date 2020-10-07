South Carolina man wanted for shooting father, choking mother

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence, South Carolina man is wanted for allegedly shooting his father and choking his mother, according to deputies.
Deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua L Williamson shot his father and choked his mother on Oct. 3 at their home in Fairfield County. Williamson lives in Florence and is known to frequent Aiken County, deputies said.
Williamson is 5-foot-11 and about 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a 2000 Chevrolet Camero with South Carolina license plate SPH-382.
Deputies said Williamson is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. You can also contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crimestoppers at 1-CRIMESC or 1-888-274-6372.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta weakens, expected to regain strength in Gulf of Mexico
- Classroom 911: Blast off for Space Week with these learning tools for kids
- Judge delays ruling on NC absentee ballot procedure
- Swim safety basics help kids have fun in the water
- Mental Wellness Wednesday : Handling everyday stress and trauma
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now