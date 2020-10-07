South Carolina man wanted for shooting father, choking mother

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence, South Carolina man is wanted for allegedly shooting his father and choking his mother, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua L Williamson shot his father and choked his mother on Oct. 3 at their home in Fairfield County. Williamson lives in Florence and is known to frequent Aiken County, deputies said.

Williamson is 5-foot-11 and about 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a 2000 Chevrolet Camero with South Carolina license plate SPH-382.

Deputies said Williamson is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. You can also contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crimestoppers at 1-CRIMESC or 1-888-274-6372.

