South Carolina minor league baseball team’s fans have foul mouths – and it’s a big problem

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The general manager at Greenville Drive made his message clear in a series of tweets over the weekend. Officials at Fluor Field said more fans were escorted out of Fluor field during Thursday and Friday night’s games.

According to Eric Jarinko, general manager at Greenville Drive, there were rain delays and both games were slower pace. He said more fans were escorted out of games than the past 14 seasons.

“There’s obviously a right way to heckle at a game. Whether it’s cheering when an opposing player strikes out or booing when an opposing player hits a home run but there’s also a wrong way to do things. We’ve always prided ourselves on Fluor Field being a family-friendly environment and there’s some language we’re not going to tolerate when there’s kids around” Jarinko said.

We’ve removed more fans from the ballpark over the last two games for foul language (directed at players) than I recall over the previous 14 seasons combined! Did no 2020 season make everyone lose their damn minds?! — Eric Jarinko (@ericsjarinko) July 24, 2021

Jarinko said it’s not just people yelling average insults such as “You suck!” but fans are hurling foul language directed at the players’ girlfriends’ and their families.

Officials at the Drive said this is happening all across different sports leagues this year but said they want to keep a family-friendly atmosphere at Flour Field.

Jarinko is asking fans to stop using foul language towards players while sitting in the stands.