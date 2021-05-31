South Carolina murder suspect released on bond during holiday weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman charged in a 2019 murder in Darlington County has been released on bond, according to booking records.

Reneka Shane Brown of Hartsville, who was arrested in August of 2019 for her alleged role in the shooting death of Desmond Coe, was released on an $80,000 bond Friday morning.

Coe was killed in May of 2019. His mother previously told News13 that he left behind two small children, ages one and four.

Brown was initially arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a murder, but investigators later said they believed Brown player a larger role in the murder so her charge was upgraded to murder.

Investigators previously arrested and charged Zieyre Carroway, Davion Cockfield and Marqueze Robinson with murder in the same case.

Robinson, who law enforcement said shot Coe while Coe was on a motorcycle, was released from jail on bond in April. It’s not clear if Cockfield is still in jail. Carroway remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.