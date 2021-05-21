South Carolina neighbors on edge as search continues for armed man tied to 4 murders

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) – A man wanted in connection to four murders and a shooting involving deputies in Chester County has been on the run for days. Officials say he’s armed and dangerous, and they’re taking the search for him seriously.

Deputies in Chester County say they’re determined to get Tyler Terry behind bars. Surveillance video from Wednesday night shows Terry’s last known location. He was caught on surveillance video at a business in a new set of clothes, getting into a work vehicle.

Investigators say the string of murders Terry is involved in stretches from Chester and York counties, all the way to St. Louis, Missouri. There, they say Terry murdered two people in random acts of violence.

Thursday night, one Chester County resident told FOX 46 that it was eerie driving up Highway 9 in Richburg, which is lined with law enforcement. They’ve been out all day after getting video confirmation that Terry is in the area.

The video showed that Terry was around a fishing creek on Highway 9. For much of the day, various law enforcement agencies were searching via helicopter and on the ground with K-9 units.

One business in Richburg, Carolina Earth Movers, gave copies of their surveillance video to deputies. It showed the suspect searching vehicles and eventually stealing a shirt, shoes, and a loaded gun from a truck on the property.

That’s what makes this situation even more tense. Terry has already shot at deputies during a chase on Monday night. Now they know for sure he has a loaded gun.

Terry has also been connected to two homicides in St. Louis. Police say he was there with a woman, identified as 34-year-old Adrienne Simpson.

On top of this, the Chester County Sheriff’s also confirmed they found Simpson’s husband dead Thursday. He was reported missing on May 2.

Sixth circuit solicitor Randy Newman sent out a letter about the ongoing search and issued a warning, saying the office “will seek warrants on anyone alleged to have helped Mr.Terry in any way.” Anyone convicted of helping him could face 15 years in prison.

Deputies are still in the area and helicopters have been flying overhead. Many people say they just hope the situation will end soon.