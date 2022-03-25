HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two brothers started the nonprofit organization, “Helping Footprint” years ago to help community members in need. Now, their family needs the community’s help for their 9-year-old son, Greyson.

“Helping Footprint” is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans, first responders, lower-income families and anyone who needs a little extra help. Since 2018, they’ve donated more than $20,000 to help people with bills, food, gifts at Christmas, cutting people’s grass and much more.

Now, the Winfields are on the other side, asking for donations to get their family dog service trained for Greyson.





Photos of Greyson and Winterbelle, the family dog (Photos courtesy of the Winfield family).

Greyson has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism and has been homeschooled because of it, but wants to get back in the classroom. Their family dog, Winterbelle, can help.

“The anxiety, the sensory issues that are associated with autism are becoming a bit too much in the classroom setting,” Greyson’s dad, Greg Winfield, said.

Winterbelle meets all the criteria to be Greyson’s service dog to assist him in everyday situations.

“We notice when he gets excitable or gets like the kind of meltdowns or the anxiety goes up,” Greg said. “When he’s at home, she will gravitate towards him and kind of lay with him will sit with him.”

He continued, “This is our chance to get him that help inside school. And not just school but out in bigger crowds, stores, things like that something that she will sense what’s going on.”

He explained that Winterbelle will be taught to place her paws on him to indicate to him that it’s time to go sit down, be taught to lay across his legs and taught a way to get him to lay down.

With help from the Canine Angels group in Little River, it’ll cost $10,000 to get Winterbelle trained, so the family is looking for donations.

“Now we just find ourselves on the other end, just kind of hoping we get a little help to ourselves, you know, and it is a little weird asking for help,” Greg said. “When we’ve been donating out, you know what I mean? So it’s a different feeling. But we’ve also a lot of gratitude for those that have donated.”

So far the families GoFundMe has raised a little more than $1,100. Greg said if they get donations over the $10,000 mark, they’ll donate it back to “Helping Footprint.”

“If people can’t afford to donate, they can share it on, I don’t want people (to donate) if they can’t afford to, they shouldn’t have to do. It’s optional,” Greyson said.

“I’m lucky that he’s on the higher-functioning end, but it’s still a challenge every day, every single minute of every single day can be a meltdown an anxiety attack, an over sensory load anything you know, and it can go day to day minute to minute…so we’re just trying to get him the help he needs,” Greg said.