South Carolina parents charged in death of 3-week-old baby; neighbors call it ‘a horror’

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police said two parents were charged in connection with the death of a 3-week-old baby, and neighbors described the situation to News13 as “a horror.”

Police said Heather Lee Hare, 28, and Joshua Gordon Hare, 28, of Conway remain in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in connection with the homicide.

According to police reports, Heather is being held without bond and is charged with homicide by child abuse and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Joshua remains in jail as of Monday and is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

On May 5, police responded to a home at The Sanctuary at Wild Wing Plantation in Conway.

Police reports show four other children ages ranging from seven to one had tested positive for heroin and marijuana. The cause of death for the infant has not been determined, as of Monday.

“That’s a horror,” said Ed Wenzel, a neighbor of the Hares. “You know it just goes to show the depth of what drugs can do to people,” he said. Wenzel said, the couple kept to themselves mostly.

But one day Wenzel saw one of their kids in the neighborhood. “They seem like they were having fun and the brother told me he’s a twin. I said ‘oh that’s great that you’re a twin,'” Wenzel said.

“I said ‘do you have any other siblings and stuff?’ and he said ‘well I had a sister and she died,'” Wenzel said.

Kerri Hill, a close friend to Heather said this is “absolutely unexpected.” She said Heather was the “picture perfect mother” and she would do anything to protect her five children.

Wenzel said he couldn’t imagine this was happening behind closed doors.

“I would like to see politicians really address this because when you’re seeing it like this in your own neighborhood that’s not a good sign,” he said.

News13 reached out to officials in regards to the couple’s next court appearance.