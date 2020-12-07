South Carolina police arrest the Grinch

Around the South

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Despite his best efforts to continue his quest in ending Christmas cheer, the Grinch was taken into custody by police in Gaffney, South Carolina.

The Grinch was located roaming around Jolly Park in Gaffney. He was arrested by Police Chief Chris Skinner and taken into custody. And no, the handcuffs were not two sizes too small.

The Grinch soon had a change of heart and helped city council members with the annual Christmas tree lighting in Gaffney.

A video of the Grinch’s antics in Gaffney can be seen here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

