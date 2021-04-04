South Carolina police investigating after fetus left at emergency room

Police believe the driver who dropped off a fetus at Pelham Medical Center was in a silver 4-door sedan. (Greer Police)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a fetus was left at an emergency room in South Carolina.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and Greer police responded to Pelham Medical Center at about 12:36 a.m. Saturday in reference to a fetus being left at the door of Pelham Emergency Room in Greer, South Carolina, officials said.

Detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation into the fetus’ death.

Police believe that a four-door silver vehicle with dark tinted windows pulled up to the emergency room, where the driver of the vehicle got out and placed a bag at the entrance. Hospital staff located the bag and found a deceased fetus inside, according to police.

Greer Police believe the driver was in a 4-door silver vehicle with dark tinted windows. (Greer Police)

Spartanburg County Coroners Office and Greer Police are actively investigating. No family has been located nor identification made, the coroner said.

A forensic exam has been scheduled for Saturday, the coroner said.

The Greer Police Department asks that anyone with information on this incident to contact Sgt. Chris Forrester at (864) 416-6618 or cforrester@cityofgreer.org .