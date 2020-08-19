South Carolina police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW/WNCN) – A police officer in South Carolina died Wednesday after a battle with COVID-19, the county said.

Cpl. Michael Ambrosino had more than 32 years of experience as a police officer. He was with Horry County Police Department for more than seven years. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard, and Team Leader for the SWAT Negotiations Team, the county said.

“Every day Cpl. Ambrosino came to work, he put his all into helping others, fellow officers and community members alike, and doing it with a smile and wry humor,” the county said.

In a statement, the county described Ambrosino as “always on the move, always active, always doing something fun.”

“You could count on him for a prank or a story, and often both at once,” the statement read.

Ambrosino in the past worked with the New York State Department of Corrections and various departments in New York.

“The loss of an active member of our agency is one of my worst fears as your Chief, but I also know how strong we are as an HCPD family and will be there for Mike’s family in the days, weeks and months to come,” Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said in the statement.

Added Assistant Administrator Randall Webster: ““My deepest condolences are with the family and friends of Cpl. Ambrosino. Our entire Public Safety family is mourning the loss of one of our brothers and friends. He was a wonderful person and officer and he will be missed.”

Added Horry County Administrator Steve Godnell: “This is a difficult day for our organization. The loss of Cpl. Ambrosino is a loss for Horry County and on behalf of Horry County Government I offer our sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to his family and friends.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: