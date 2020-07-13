South Carolina reports 1st case of rare children’s syndrome tied to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Officials reported 1,952 more cases and 10 additional deaths since Saturday. There are now 56,485 confirmed cases and 950 related deaths statewide.

State health leaders say they have confirmed the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in Children with the coronavirus. The syndrome is rare but is connected to COVID-19, according to health experts. The condition may cause issues with a child’s heart and other organs and can be fatal.

An opinion article was published in the Washington Post this weekend titled “Stay away from South Carolina.” The Palmetto State also reported its first child virus-related death. Not many details were released other than the child was under the age of five. State leaders have raised concerns over a consistent increase in cases among young people. Currently, 38 percent of cases are in people ages 21-40.

A record number of cases and hospitalizations were reported on Saturday with 2,240 cases and 1,396 hospitalizations.

Last week Governor Henry McMaster banned the sale of alcohol as South Carolina restaurants and bars. The order went into effect yesterday.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,881

Lancaster County – 642

Union County – 154

Greenville County – 7,137

Spartanburg County – 2,459

Cherokee County – 248

Chester County – 283

Chesterfield – 449

Kershaw County – 851

Fairfield County – 368

Newberry County – 419

Laurens County – 755

