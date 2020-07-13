CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
Officials reported 1,952 more cases and 10 additional deaths since Saturday. There are now 56,485 confirmed cases and 950 related deaths statewide.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
State health leaders say they have confirmed the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in Children with the coronavirus. The syndrome is rare but is connected to COVID-19, according to health experts. The condition may cause issues with a child’s heart and other organs and can be fatal.
An opinion article was published in the Washington Post this weekend titled “Stay away from South Carolina.” The Palmetto State also reported its first child virus-related death. Not many details were released other than the child was under the age of five. State leaders have raised concerns over a consistent increase in cases among young people. Currently, 38 percent of cases are in people ages 21-40.
A record number of cases and hospitalizations were reported on Saturday with 2,240 cases and 1,396 hospitalizations.
Last week Governor Henry McMaster banned the sale of alcohol as South Carolina restaurants and bars. The order went into effect yesterday.
County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:
- York County – 1,881
- Lancaster County – 642
- Union County – 154
- Greenville County – 7,137
- Spartanburg County – 2,459
- Cherokee County – 248
- Chester County – 283
- Chesterfield – 449
- Kershaw County – 851
- Fairfield County – 368
- Newberry County – 419
- Laurens County – 755
For more information, please click here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- South Carolina reports 1st case of rare children’s syndrome tied to COVID-19
- Dollywood: 3 people sent to hospital after ‘themed decoration’ falls, strikes them at the park
- Bystanders help save woman from fiery car crash on bridge near Norfolk
- Duke football players return to campus amid COVID-19
- Duke hires Celtics’ Lawson to lead women’s basketball team
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now