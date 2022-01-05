South Carolina teacher arrested, accused of having sex with student

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Pickens County, South Carolina teacher was arrested Monday after she was accused of having sex with a student at her home.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Katherine Folger Pelfrey admitted to having sex with a student at her home near Clemson on Dec. 29.

Investigators said they were notified of the incident two days later.

Pelfrey was charged Monday with sexual battery with a student 16-17 years of age and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The School District of Pickens County said they were made aware of the incident on Dec. 31, the same day investigators were notified, and that she is no longer employed as a teacher at the district.

The school district also said Pelfrey had been with the district since 2017.

The District released a statement that said, “The safety and security of students in SDPC is our top and most important priority. The District continues to cooperate with local law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled efficiently and appropriately. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement in addressing this matter.”

Pelfrey was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center but released on a $10,000 bond.