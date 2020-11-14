South Carolina volunteer firefighter facing child porn charges

Around the South

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

Frederick Vazquez (Courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A volunteer firefighter in South Carolina faces child porn charges, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Frederick John Vazquez, 20, is a volunteer firefighter with Darlington County Fire District. He’s charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Deputies said Vazquez forced the victim to appear in sexually explicit photos and then shared them with a minor on a file-sharing website.

He’s held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories