South Carolina woman accused of sex crimes with 11-year-old

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) – A South Carolina woman is facing charges of criminal second-degree sexual conduct with a minor, officials said.

Brittany Leona Busques, 23, of Sumter, South Carolina, was accused of having sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old male on or between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 25, 2020, according to arrest warrants.

According to officials, Busques was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on March 26.

“This was very disturbing to learn about,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We are working to get more information about this incident to ensure Busques is prosecuted to the full extent of the law for her actions.”

Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Busques is an acquaintance of someone the victim knows.

According to police, Busques was not an authority figure to the victim and said she is unemployed.

Officials are still investigating the details of how and why Busques and the victim came into contact.

While the charge of criminal sexual conduct of a minor could be used to charge someone accused of raping a child, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have not explicitly called this crime a rape.

Busques remains in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Her bond was denied.

