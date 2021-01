FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman accused of killing her husband in Florence was released from jail Thursday on bond, according to booking records.

Taylor Bryson Heiden, 32, is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Jonathan Jay Heiden, 30, in the 100 block of Warley Street in October 2020.

Heiden was arrested and charged with murder. She was released at 3:45 p.m. Thursday on a $100,000 bond, according to booking records.

She spent 84 days in jail.