State officials seek more New Orleans tourism after mayor approves fines up to $500

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL/CBS Newspath) — It’s another Friday night in New Orleans along Bourbon Street — with most businesses and bars open in a limited capacity.

And public officials are emphasizing safety along the famed party street.

This weekend officials say is all about encouraging safe tourism in the French Quarter.

Earlier, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in town handing out these masks as he walked down Bourbon Street with a brass band and his staffers.

Nungesser said he’d like to see the music come back to Bourbon Street and the bars to be open all night again, but it has to be done safely.

Signage is supposed to go up along Bourbon Street indicating one-way walking traffic as well as encouraging mask wearing and social distancing.

That signage is not up yet, but Nungesser said he is asking visitors to comply.

“I thought is was important to thank the visitors – both Louisianans and out-of-towners for visiting, cause they can go anywhere,” said Nungesser, a Republican “And we’re going to provide them with a mask and sanitizer and ask them please help us make Louisiana safe so we can continue to open that door.”

Just Thursday, the mayor authorized fines of up to $500 for those who don’t comply with the mask mandate.

This applies to everyone in public with the exception of those actively eating or drinking — or those involved in private outdoor recreation.

