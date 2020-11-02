Stolen SC shrimp boat found abandoned on sandbar near Myrtle Beach

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A shrimp boat that was stolen Saturday from Murrells Inlet has been found on a sandbar near Myrtle Beach, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat, named “Lila Lee,” was taken Saturday from the Marlin Quay Marina around midnight, according to deputies. The boat is a refurbished 1980 40-foot long Gillikin Trawler valued at about $75,000.

The owner of the boat, Charlie Werner, said video captured a person who appeared to get off another boat and get onto his before driving it out from the marina, according to the incident report.

Werner said the keys from the boat were taken during the theft. He said until he can get replacements he is not sure how much damage the boat might have from the theft.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon, deputies said.

Anyone with information about who may have stolen the boat is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST HEADLINES: