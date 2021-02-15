Store clerk hid phone in women’s bathroom, took pictures using Apple Watch, Florida deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Circle K clerk was arrested Sunday in Florida for hiding his phone under the sink in the women’s bathroom to snap pictures of customers, deputies said.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said a woman reported being in the bathroom of the Circle K at 7250 US Hwy 98 in Lakeland, Florida when she noticed a flash come from under the sink. She saw a white envelope sitting on the pipes of the sink, opened it, and found a cellphone inside.

The woman said she unlocked the phone and saw an image of her and four other women using the restroom.

While the deputy and victim were talking outside the gas station, store clerk Scott Chandler walked out and told the deputy his phone was stolen, and his Apple Watch indicated it was in the vicinity. The deputy looked through the phone he was investigating and found a picture of Chandler.

The deputy asked Chandler where he left his phone, to which Chandler replied the women’s restroom under the sink. Chandler also admitted to using his watch to take photographs on his iPhone once a female walked into the restroom.

The officer said Chandler told him he was “just curious and wanted to take the photographs.”

Chandler was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.